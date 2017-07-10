Modesto considers super-fast Internet at super-high cost

It could cost Modesto as much as $10.8 million to build its own high-speed fiber optic network to provide super-fast internet service for city operations and business, according to a consultant’s report.
The City Council was expected Tuesday to consider accepting the master plan prepared by Kimley-Horn and Associates. The council hired the consulting firm in August to prepare the plan, which cost the city roughly $160,000.
But Interim City Manager Joe Lopez said Monday evening he had pulled the master plan from the council meeting because the agenda had too many items and he wanted the council to have ample time to discuss the plan. He said the council will consider the master plan at a meeting with fewer agenda items or at a council workshop.
The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting was published Friday, and Lopez’s decision came after The Bee asked him Monday whether the city has provided the public with an adequate opportunity to weigh in on the plan.
While officials have met with businesses and what the city calls “stakeholders” as part of creating the master plan, Modesto has yet to hold a meeting for the general public, though Lopez said a council committee met in February to discuss a grant application to fund part of the network’s cost.
Lopez said his decision was not related to The Bee’s questions. He added the council is being asked to accept the master plan, and there would be public meetings if the council implements part or all of the plan.
The master plan can be viewed at http://modestogov.com/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/2528.
The plan suggests Modesto pursue a $1.265 million pilot program from City Hall to Fire Station No. 6 near Vintage Faire Mall. The pilot program would be incorporated into the larger network, which can be built in phases. The city can pursue grants and other funding sources to pay for the network. City spokeswoman Amy Vickery said businesses have said they would commit about $500,000 toward the network.
Modesto would charge businesses that use the network, and they also would have to pay to connect to the network, according to the master plan.
John Dickey — who was then Modesto’s chief information officer — said in September the network would provide internet service 20 to 50 times faster than what is now available throughout nearly all of the city. The city envisions the network as a key in keeping and recruiting businesses.
As part of gauging interest in the network, 181 Modesto businesses were asked 10 questions, including whether they wanted faster internet and at what speeds. The survey showed support for the network, but no question garnered more than 40 responses among the businesses, according to material accompanying the master plan.
Kevin Valine: 209-578-2316
