Here’s what Central Coast wildfires look like from space

If you didn’t think the wildfires erupting over California were intense enough — you can actually see them from space.
Over the weekend, firefighters battled at least six wildfires on the Central Coast, including the Whittier Fire near Lake Cachuma, the Alamo Fire east of Santa Maria, the Parkfield Fire near San Miguel and the Stone Fire east of Santa Margarita.
Whittier Fire
The third-largest wildfire burning in the state had burned nearly 11,000 acres in the Santa Ynez Mountains between Lake Cachuma and Goleta as of Monday morning. The fire started along Highway 154 on Saturday. Containment was at 5 percent Monday morning.
Fire crews have been hampered by rugged terrain, thinly-stretched resources, and winds from a thunderstorm 20 miles away, according to Cal Fire. More than 700 personnel were fighting the blaze Monday, as well as several helicopters and fixed wing aircraft dropping water and retardant.
Alamo Fire
More than 1,600 fire personnel are battling the nearly 30,000-acre Alamo Fire off Highway 166 near the Twitchell Reservoir. As of 7 p.m. Monday, the fire was just 20 percent contained. It is the state’s largest ongoing wildfire.
Parkfield Fire
Fire crews on Sunday night stopped the spread of the 1,816-acre Parkfield Fire, northeast of San Miguel, which on Monday was more than 80 percent contained. The brush fire erupted about 8 p.m. Saturday between San Miguel and Parkfield.
Stone Fire
Seven structures — including one home — were destroyed by the Stone Fire, which is burning off Huer Huero Road east of Santa Margarita. As of early Monday afternoon, the blaze had burned about 340 acres and was about 40 percent contained.
Here’s what the fires look like from the air and space:
An aerial view of most of the state:
California wildfire situation escalating dramatically.#SchaefferFire,#AlamoFire,#WallFire,#WhittierFire all visible from space.#CAwx #CAfire pic.twitter.com/t0Z3Lneh5B— Daniel Swain (@Weather_West) July 9, 2017
And here are the smoke plumes caused by the Alamo and Whittier Fires.
One Fire, Two Plumes https://t.co/LxkYtiEmaB #NASA pic.twitter.com/VO56HTci69— NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) July 10, 2017
Another view:
Spectacular pyrocumulus and shadow from #WhittierFire on GOES16 satellite visible imagery early this evening. #cawx pic.twitter.com/VyUO47HPfY— Eric Boldt (@wxreport) July 9, 2017
Another:
Took this photo of the Whittier Fire while flying from SAN to SFO at 38,000 feet #WhittierFIRE #CAwx #caheat pic.twitter.com/Gt6ZScCW2B— Photos4u2c (@photos4u2c) July 9, 2017
NOAA created this animation of smoke drifting off the coast from the Alamo Fire:
#GOES16 captured this geocolor animation of smoke drifting from #California's Alamo Fire on 7/8. See more loops @ https://t.co/8l5NGSMGLx . pic.twitter.com/fEwb4F9498— NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) July 10, 2017
Last, but not least, the Alamo Fire on Saturday dwarfed other lights on Central Coast and parts of Southern California:
Explosive #AlamoFire dwarfs Santa Maria & other #SoCal lights with #wildfire smoke out over the ocean. #VIIRS #CAwx https://t.co/CpvDfCzm1E pic.twitter.com/BmJKb5XiWL— UW-Madison CIMSS (@UWCIMSS) July 8, 2017
Comments