Around the Region (07/11/17)

MODESTO
What: Stanislaus County Legal Professionals Association Membership Meeting
When: Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Where: The Olive Garden, 2200 Plaza Parkway
Info: Patrick Kolasinski, Esq., will discuss current immigration issues. Revervations are required by July 10. For more information or to reserve your seat, contact Janice Williams, 209-524-8844, ext. 223 or janicewilliams@feadoptions.org.
What: Native Sons of the Golden West
When: Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Where: Perko's Cafe, 901 Carpenter Road
Info: This month's program will be “Romantic Knights Ferry” by Jim Atherstone, Parlor President. The public is invited to attend; any person born in California may become a member of the N.S.G.W. For more information contact Jim Atherstone at 209-993-7971.
What: 6 Cups to College
When: Wednesday, 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Office of Education, 1100 H St.
Info: The Stanislaus County Office of Education offers the mentor program, “6 Cups to College” with an orientation in the Patterson Room on the first floor. A valid form of photo ID must be presented at the meeting. Visit stanislaus.k12oms.org to register for a seat. For more information contact Tony Boatner at 209-238-1717 or email aboatner@stancoe.org.
OAKDALE
What: Senior Nutrition Coupon Distribution
When: Wednesday, 5 to 7 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Farmers Market, N. 3rd Ave (Between E and F streets).
Info: The Area Agency on Aging will be distributing Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program Coupons at area farmer’s markets. To recieve a coupons, seniors must be 60 or older and have a limited income - $1,832 mo/1 or $2,470 mo/2. The coupons will be given out on a first come first serve basis. They may only be used at a certified farmers’ market. Each booklet contains $20 worth of coupons to buy fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs and honey. For more information contact the Senior Info Line at 209-558-8698 or toll free at 1-800-510-2020.
TURLOCK
What: Call for Artist Submissions
When: Deadline: Sept. 17, 5 p.m.
Where: Online Entry: SmarterEntry.com
Info: The Carnegie Arts Center announces a call for entries for a new exhibition to open in October 2017. “Pacific Currents” will be a juried, all media exhibition that seeks to explore the variety of ways contemporary artists have been inspired or influenced by the arts of Asia. From the adoption of Japanese ceramic techniques in 17th century to Impressionist painters. Complete rules for entering can be found on the Carnegie’s website at www.carnegieartsturlock.org. Entries will be accepted at the link SmarterEntry.com, scroll to Pacific Currents, click read more, follow instructions. There is a non-refundable entry fee of $20 for the first entry, $15 for each additional entry for non-member artists; $15 for the first entry, $10 for each additional entry for members of the Carnegie Arts Center. For more information contact Lisa McDermott, director, 209-632-5761, x101 or admin@carnegieartsturlock.org.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
25 YEARS AGO: Thirty-five marchers, wearing dust masks, presented the Deputy Forest Supervisor John Maschi written appeals, along with a 1,000-signature petition to halt herbicide spraying in the Stanislaus National Forest. The group marched from Sonora Plaza to the Forest Service offices where Maschi met them with punch and water. The marchers wore black clothes and masks to symbolize the mourning for the plants and animals that could have fallen vitum to chemicals designed to eliminate competition between ground cover and seedlings on tree plantations.
