Rafting trip on the Tuolumne River doesn’t go as planned.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:14 Missing rafters rescued by CHP Helicopter in Tuolumne County Pause 0:48 Fire rips through two-story house in Turlock 1:01 In the distance, Wall fire presents swirling, dangerous spectacle 1:32 Police rescue bear cub with head stuck in jug 0:56 Man suffers burns to his face but escapes Turlock house fire 1:09 Scenes from the Stone Fire near Santa Margarita 1:15 Watch a DC-10, other air tankers fight the Stone Fire east of Santa Margarita 0:54 Watch dogs surfing at Jack O’Neill’s memorial paddle out in Santa Cruz 1:04 Reported biker gang brawl draws heavy law enforcement response 1:05 Watch Merced police officer fire 'sage weapon' during club 'melee' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A California Highway Patrol helicopter based in Fresno rescues three of four missing rafters on Saturday, July 8, 2017. The four rafters were reported missing to the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, July 8, 2017. The fourth rafter walked to s Tuolumne County Sheriff's Department

A California Highway Patrol helicopter based in Fresno rescues three of four missing rafters on Saturday, July 8, 2017. The four rafters were reported missing to the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, July 8, 2017. The fourth rafter walked to s Tuolumne County Sheriff's Department