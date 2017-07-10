Rafting trip on the Tuolumne River doesn’t go as planned.

Four rafters who were reported missing to the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Department on Saturday night have been found safe.
Three of the missing were rescued by a California Highway Patrol helicopter on Sunday at 10 p.m.
The helicopter located Jonathon Gilbert, Joshua Lubeck, Meghan Lubeck and their dog, Eve, in a canyon area located between Hardin Flat Road in Groveland and Rainbow Pools. They were hoisted to the helicopter and returned to safety.
Nathan Lubeck, who had left the group to scout the area ahead on foot in hopes to find a way out, was found safe on Monday morning at 7 a.m. He walked out and made it to camp on his own.
The search area was treacherous with steep and rugged terrain, the Sheriff’s Department said. Fire crews cleared foliage and roadways so the use of ATV's could be implemented in the search efforts.
The group left their camp at Yosemite Lakes RV Park Saturday afternoon and decided to go down the Tuolumne River to Rainbow Pools on inner tubes. They planned to meet family at 4:30 p.m.
The Sheriff’s Department was called at 7:30 p.m. when the four and their dog did not arrive.
The Sheriff’s Department said Nathan Lubeck is from Encino, but did not provide details on the others.
