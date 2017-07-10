Atwater Police Officer Evan Pitney is being praised as “a hero” for his efforts late last month that may have saved the life of a 46-year-old woman who’d stopped breathing after smoking methamphetamine. Sun-Star file photograph
Atwater Police Officer Evan Pitney is being praised as “a hero” for his efforts late last month that may have saved the life of a 46-year-old woman who’d stopped breathing after smoking methamphetamine. Sun-Star file photograph BEA AHBECK Merced Sun-Star
Atwater Police Officer Evan Pitney is being praised as “a hero” for his efforts late last month that may have saved the life of a 46-year-old woman who’d stopped breathing after smoking methamphetamine. Sun-Star file photograph BEA AHBECK Merced Sun-Star

News

She was high on meth and not breathing. This Atwater cop took fast action

By Rob Parsons and Brianna Calix

rparsons@mercedsunstar.com

July 10, 2017 11:15 AM

An Atwater police officer is being praised as “a hero” for his efforts late last month that may have saved the life of a 46-year-old woman who’d stopped breathing after smoking methamphetamine.

Officer Evan Pitney was patrolling late June 28 in the area of Winton Way and Drakeley Avenue when he was flagged down by a 48-year-old man. Pitney was told the man’s wife had stopped breathing, Atwater police said.

Pitney requested an ambulance and then found the woman on her kitchen floor at her nearby home. She had “no pulse and her pupils were rolled back into her head,” Chief Samuel Joseph said. “Officer Pitney started CPR and was able to get (her) to regain a pulse and breathing.”

The man admitted he and his wife had smoked methamphetamine about 45 minutes before she stopped breathing. The woman was transported to Mercy Medical Center in Merced and is expected to recover.

Joseph praised Pitney’s fast work, saying there’s “no doubt” the officer saved the woman’s life.

Rob Parsons: 209-385-2482

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fun with fire safety

    The Modesto Fire Department is taking its fire safety education program to more than 6,000 schoolchildren this week and next. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.co

Fun with fire safety

Fun with fire safety 1:57

Fun with fire safety
This dramatic video from heart of wildfire shows dangerous conditions firefighters are facing 0:12

This dramatic video from heart of wildfire shows dangerous conditions firefighters are facing
Here's what you need to know about smoke, air quality and wind today 2:07

Here's what you need to know about smoke, air quality and wind today

View More Video