Baby bear has a ‘Winnie-the-Pooh’ style run-in with a jug in video

In a real-life “Winnie-the-Pooh” moment, California police and wildlife officers rescued a bear cub Saturday with its head stuck in jar.
Well, technically, it was a plastic jug.
Police in La Verne, Calif., near the Angeles National Forest east of downtown Los Angeles, responded to a call reporting a bear with its head stuck in a jug at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, according to video posted on the department’s Facebook page. As the video begins, police find the hapless bear cub struggling to climb a fence.
An officer tries to remove the plastic jug from the cub’s head, then a police officer holds the bear still while a California Fish and Wildlife officer removes the jug. Once freed, the cub returns to the wild. The cub was uninjured by its brief ordeal, reports the video.
