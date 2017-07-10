Police and wildlife officers in La Verne, Calif., rescued a bear cub with its head stuck in a plastic jug. Once freed, the uninjured cub returned to the wilderness. La Verne Police Department
Police and wildlife officers in La Verne, Calif., rescued a bear cub with its head stuck in a plastic jug. Once freed, the uninjured cub returned to the wilderness. La Verne Police Department

News

July 10, 2017 8:09 AM

Baby bear has a ‘Winnie-the-Pooh’ style run-in with a jug in video

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

In a real-life “Winnie-the-Pooh” moment, California police and wildlife officers rescued a bear cub Saturday with its head stuck in jar.

Well, technically, it was a plastic jug.

Police in La Verne, Calif., near the Angeles National Forest east of downtown Los Angeles, responded to a call reporting a bear with its head stuck in a jug at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, according to video posted on the department’s Facebook page. As the video begins, police find the hapless bear cub struggling to climb a fence.

An officer tries to remove the plastic jug from the cub’s head, then a police officer holds the bear still while a California Fish and Wildlife officer removes the jug. Once freed, the cub returns to the wild. The cub was uninjured by its brief ordeal, reports the video.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police rescue bear cub with head stuck in jug

View More Video