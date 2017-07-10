Maryland Zoo: baby giraffe receives 2nd plasma transfusion

Maryland Zoo officials say a struggling baby giraffe has had a second plasma transfusion and is continuing to receive around-the-clock intensive care.
Local news outlets report that Julius underwent the procedure on Sunday with a donation from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado. The three-week-old calf received an earlier plasma transfusion three days after he was born from a giraffe at an Ohio zoo.
Officials say Julius has been prevented from getting essential antibodies from his mother as he has had trouble nursing since he was born on June 15. The zoo's website says veterinary teams worked with Julius on bottle feeding Sunday afternoon.
The giraffe care teams say health updates could come less frequently during this time as Julius' moment-by-moment care is top priority.
