He had a bad work day, so he blasted his 9 mm into the air, police say

A man who said had a rough day at work was booked into Fresno County Jail Sunday night after a gunshot detection system led to his arrest for allegedly firing his 9 mm handgun into the air repeatedly, Fresno police reported.
Officers went to the 4700 block of East Orleans Avenue, near Butler and Chestnut avenues in southeast Fresno, about 9:30 p.m., where the system indicated the shots were fired from the northeast corner of the back yard. . A resident, Anthony Olguin, 25, admitted he fired the Hi-Point 9mm C9 semi auto handgun because of the bad work day.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
