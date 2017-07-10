Anthony Olguin
Anthony Olguin Fresno Police Department
Anthony Olguin Fresno Police Department

News

July 10, 2017 6:09 AM

He had a bad work day, so he blasted his 9 mm into the air, police say

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

A man who said had a rough day at work was booked into Fresno County Jail Sunday night after a gunshot detection system led to his arrest for allegedly firing his 9 mm handgun into the air repeatedly, Fresno police reported.

Officers went to the 4700 block of East Orleans Avenue, near Butler and Chestnut avenues in southeast Fresno, about 9:30 p.m., where the system indicated the shots were fired from the northeast corner of the back yard. . A resident, Anthony Olguin, 25, admitted he fired the Hi-Point 9mm C9 semi auto handgun because of the bad work day.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Sheriff Department responds to biker fight

Sheriff Department responds to biker fight 1:04

Sheriff Department responds to biker fight
Man suffers burns to his face but escapes Turlock house fire 0:56

Man suffers burns to his face but escapes Turlock house fire
Scenes from the Stone Fire near Santa Margarita 1:09

Scenes from the Stone Fire near Santa Margarita

View More Video