July 09, 2017

University of Kentucky hires new health affairs executive

The Associated Press
LEXINGTON, Ky.

The University of Kentucky has filled a top health affairs job by hiring the leader of one of the country's largest academic physician practice plans.

UK President Eli Capilouto says Dr. Mark F. Newman will fill the job as the university's executive vice president for health affairs. He begins his UK job in October.

Newman, who was raised in Owensboro, is an anesthesiologist. He currently serves as president of Private Diagnostic Clinic, the physician practice plan for Duke University's Medical Center, a position he has held since 2014.

Newman will succeed Dr. Michael Karpf, who has led UK HealthCare for nearly 15 years. During his tenure, UK HealthCare has grown to a $1.5 billion enterprise with nearly 40,000 inpatient discharges and 1.5 million clinic and outpatient hospital visits annually.

