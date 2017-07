Watch dogs surfing at Jack O’Neill’s memorial paddle out in Santa Cruz

Hundreds of people showed up to honor surfing legend Jack O’Neill during a paddle out at Pleasure Point in Santa Cruz. But it wasn’t only humans. Watch these dogs match some of the people surfing out there on Sunday, July 9, 2017. The dogs came in with the surfers who had been out in the Pacific forming a traditional circle to honor O’Neill, who pioneered the invention of the modern wetsuit.