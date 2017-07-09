Around the Region (07/10/17)

MODESTO
What: Republican Party of Stanislaus County Meeting
When: Monday, 6 p.m.
Where: 2200 McHenry Avenue, Suite C
Info: Scott Winn, a politial consultant and Vice President of Operations for VoterLink, Inc., will speak. For more information, contact Executive Director Janice Keating at 209-571-8118 or execdir@stanislausgop.org.
What: Compassionate Friends Meeting
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: 2201 Morrill Road
Info: Compassionate Friends support group will be meeting for families whose children have died, at any age, from any cause. Bereaved parents, grandparents, and adult siblings are invited to attend. For more information call 209-622-6786 or email tcfmodestoriverbank@gmail.com.
What: Modesto Muni Niners Womens' Golf Club
When: Tuesday, 9 a.m.
Where: Modesto Municipal Golf Course, 400 Tuolumne Blvd.
Info: The Modesto Muni Niners Womens' Golf Club is a group of 52 members with a wide variety of skill levels. They play weekly sweepstakes, and also host tournaments for guests from other nine hole clubs. There are three flights competing each week. Dues for 2017 are $20 which includes membership in Pacific Womens' Golf Association. For more information call, Shirley Keyser, 209-238-3371.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Meeting
When: Monday, 1:30 p.m.
Where: Applebee's Restaurant, 2501 Fulkerth Rd.
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved-one. For the month of July, the group meets at Applebee's Restaurant in Turlock every Monday at 1:30 p.m. for a no-host lunch. For more information contact Darlene 209-668-6792.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Twain Harte ACC After Hours Mixers
When: Tuesday, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Where: Lazy Z Resort, 22732 Middle Camp Rd.
Info: The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce invites the public to network at is next After Hours Mixer hosted by Lazy Z Resort. Food will be provided and a no host bar will be available. For more information contact the Chamber at 209-586-4482 or visit www.twainhartecc.com.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
Comments