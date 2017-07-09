Late-night fire guts Merced home, four people displaced

Four people lost their home late Saturday after a house fire in South Merced neighborhood.
Nobody was injured when flames broke out just after 11 p.m. at a duplex in the 500 block of Stratford Court, according to Cory Haas, a battalion chief with the Merced Fire Department.
More than a dozen firefighters responded to the blaze at 11:18 p.m. The fire was contained just before 11:40 p.m. Firefighters remained on scene for several hours, into Sunday morning, mopping up hot spots and clearing debris.
Firefighters put early damage estimates at around $60,000.
The homeowner Daniel Sanchez said he was glad nobody was home at the time of the fire. He said he’s owned the home since around 1980. The four people who were displaced by the fire are receiving help, he said.
“The Red Cross showed up and there’s family in the area,” Sanchez told the Sun-Star. “They’ll be OK, but I think everything (inside) is lost.”
Sanchez said he believes the fire may have started in one of the bedrooms in the home. Several people in the area were helping Sanchez and the residents check around the home and secure what property they could. Neighbors came over to show support and offer help. Several people declined to comment.
Firefighters said the exact cause and origin of the fire remained unclear and were under investigation Sunday morning. Haas said the residents “likely lost all the contents” inside the home.
Firefighters managed to stop the fire from spreading to neighboring houses in the close-knit neighborhood but said the fire seriously stretched the department’s staffing and resources.
“At one point, we had firefighters here and the city’s other units were responding to other calls that were coming in,” Haas said. “We alerted (Merced County-Calfire) and they were prepared to cover calls in the city.”
Rob Parsons: 209-385-2482
