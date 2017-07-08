Was that a falcon at Modesto's Graceada Park? Yes, and a knight, too

Renaissance lovers ignored the hot weather Saturday and turned out for the first Modesto RenFaire, held at Graceada Park.
Medieval-clad participants, including a Spanish knight in full armor, braved temperatures that rose as high as 105 degrees in the afternoon to roam the park and delight festivalgoers.
The event, sponsored by Steam House Entertainment, included entertainment, games and other displays, as well as vendors and food.
A costumed expert from Full Circle Falconry was on hand, showing off birds of prey for the crowd and children enjoyed the getting direction during “sword fighting” school – actually using foam swords that provided plenty of fun, danger-free.
