Turlock mission gets $875,000 to finish homeless shelter

More Videos 1:48 Watch 'em gobble pumpkin pie in Elk Grove contest Pause 1:28 Drone's-eye view of project to bring water from Modesto to Del Puerto Canyon Water District 1:07 ‘Rick and Morty’ fans descend on Modesto McDonald’s to get precious Szechuan sauce 3:06 Police release bodycam footage of Las Vegas shooting 1:05 Neighbor discusses fire on Avalon Avenue in west Modesto 0:32 Wildfires burn in California counties, lead to evacuations 0:49 'That thing was raging': Glen Ellen resident fights fire, saves home 0:14 Fires force evacuations in 3 California counties 0:56 Sophomore sparks Escalon’s win 2:18 These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Turlock Gospel Mission to provide array of services for the homeless at year-round shelter The Turlock Gospel Mission has been awarded an $875,000 grant that will allow it to finish building its year-round homeless shelter, which is expected to open in mid-November with 65 beds for men, women and children. The Turlock Gospel Mission has been awarded an $875,000 grant that will allow it to finish building its year-round homeless shelter, which is expected to open in mid-November with 65 beds for men, women and children. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

The Turlock Gospel Mission has been awarded an $875,000 grant that will allow it to finish building its year-round homeless shelter, which is expected to open in mid-November with 65 beds for men, women and children. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com