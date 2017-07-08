Stanislaus County birth announcements (7/10/17)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
June 28
LEON: Kerri and Mario, Manteca, girl
June 29
CHRISTIANSON: Katherine and Brandon, Turlock, girl
JENKINS: Timmesha and Deon Cooper, Jr., Antioch, boy
AGBULOS: Taylor and John-Therrin, Escalon, girl
BRAMBILA-PATRON: Angelica and Teddy Patron, Lathrop, girl
June 30
RUELOS: Charleen, Stockton, girl
UHRIK: Emily and Douglas Hefferman, Salida, girl
ENGLEBRICK: Amanda and William, Tracy, boy
July 1
AREVALO: Rosa and Octavio Robles, Stockton, boy
July 2
CARDOZA: Eva and Daniel, Patterson, boy
MORENO: Ana Liz and Carlos, Tracy, girl
BARTOW: Deidra and Luke, Lathrop, boy
July 4
HIGH: Tarah and Ryan, Patterson, boy
DELWORTH: Hannah and Timothy Reno, Modesto, boy
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
June 29
BRACE: Samantha, Turlock, girl
June 30
CARDOSO: Jessica, Turlock, girl
ELLIOTT: Stephanie and Robert Colbaugh, Denair, boy
GARCIA: Teresa and Pablo Munoz, Turlock, boy
VELASQUEZ: Carmella, Turlock, girl
PLASCENCIA: Anna and Joel, Turlock, twins, boys
July 1
MILAM: Melissa, Keyes, girl
MARQUEZ: Griselda, Delhi, boy
LAVIOS: Ashli, Modesto, girl
July 2
TORRES-NAVA: Ana, Livinigston, boy
PERAL: Alejandra, Turlock, boy
July 4
GODINEZ: Erika and Francisco, Turlock, girl
July 5
GUPTON: Sarah Renee Lynn, Turlock, boy
