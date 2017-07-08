News

July 08, 2017 12:29 PM

Stanislaus County birth announcements (7/10/17)

Bee Staff Reports

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

June 28

LEON: Kerri and Mario, Manteca, girl

June 29

CHRISTIANSON: Katherine and Brandon, Turlock, girl

JENKINS: Timmesha and Deon Cooper, Jr., Antioch, boy

AGBULOS: Taylor and John-Therrin, Escalon, girl

BRAMBILA-PATRON: Angelica and Teddy Patron, Lathrop, girl

June 30

RUELOS: Charleen, Stockton, girl

UHRIK: Emily and Douglas Hefferman, Salida, girl

ENGLEBRICK: Amanda and William, Tracy, boy

July 1

AREVALO: Rosa and Octavio Robles, Stockton, boy

July 2

CARDOZA: Eva and Daniel, Patterson, boy

MORENO: Ana Liz and Carlos, Tracy, girl

BARTOW: Deidra and Luke, Lathrop, boy

July 4

HIGH: Tarah and Ryan, Patterson, boy

DELWORTH: Hannah and Timothy Reno, Modesto, boy

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

June 29

BRACE: Samantha, Turlock, girl

June 30

CARDOSO: Jessica, Turlock, girl

ELLIOTT: Stephanie and Robert Colbaugh, Denair, boy

GARCIA: Teresa and Pablo Munoz, Turlock, boy

VELASQUEZ: Carmella, Turlock, girl

PLASCENCIA: Anna and Joel, Turlock, twins, boys

July 1

MILAM: Melissa, Keyes, girl

MARQUEZ: Griselda, Delhi, boy

LAVIOS: Ashli, Modesto, girl

July 2

TORRES-NAVA: Ana, Livinigston, boy

PERAL: Alejandra, Turlock, boy

July 4

GODINEZ: Erika and Francisco, Turlock, girl

July 5

GUPTON: Sarah Renee Lynn, Turlock, boy

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man badly burned in apparent hash oil explosion

Man badly burned in apparent hash oil explosion 1:19

Man badly burned in apparent hash oil explosion
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card 2:08

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card

View More Video