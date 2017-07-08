Winters Fire burns 2,035 acres, containment up to 65 percent

After lifting mandatory evacuations on Friday afternoon, firefighters now have the Winters Fire 65 percent contained, according to Cal Fire’s incident page.
The fire is located in the hills and grasslands along Highway 128, southwest of Winters and east of Lake Berryessa.
As of 6:45 p.m. Friday, the fire was 54 percent contained with 1,932 acres burned. As of 7:15 a.m. Saturday, the fire grew to 2,035 acres, but with 65 percent containment, according to Cal Fire.
There were approximately 509 fire personnel at the scene on Saturday morning, along with 55 fire engines, 18 fire crews, four helicopters, 12 bulldozers and three water tenders.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Cal Fire.
The wildland blaze began at about 12:45 p.m. Thursday, about three miles southwest of Winters, according to Cal Fire. It grew to 1,800 acres by Friday morning, but so had containment after helpcopters and airplane dropped water and fire retardant.
Highway 128 is still closed at Pleasants Valley Road. It is expected to reopen late Saturday night, according to the state Department of Transportation.
While the Winters Fire is over 50 percent contained, the wildfire to the north in Butte County is much different. The Wall Fire has burned 2,000 acres and is only 2 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.
