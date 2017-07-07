Deleyza Ceron
July 07, 2017 9:44 PM

Amber Alert declared after Porterville kidnapping, here are the details

By Jessica Johnson

jjohnson@fresnobee.com

A woman and her 1-year-old child were kidnapped from a Porterville home Friday night, sparking an Amber Alert, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Maria Sanchez Palomares, 22, and Deleyza Ceron were believed to have been taken about 2 p.m., according to the alert, which was centered on Tulare, Kern and San Bernardino counties.

Two men being sought were considered armed and dangerous. They were identified as Valentin Angel Dillasenor, 20, and Juan Santos Martinez, 40.

Dillasenor was described as standing 5-6, with a thin build. He has black hair, a mustache and brown eyes. Martinez is 5-2, weighs 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

They were last seen driving a mid-1990s white GMC or Chevrolet sport-utility vehicle, possibly a Suburban, with a Washington license plate.

The back window of the SUV is broken out and covered with white tape. The left rear window is inoperative and in the down position.

Anyone who believes they have seen the men, the car or the woman and her child should call 911.

Jessica Johnson: 559-441-6051, @iamjesslj

