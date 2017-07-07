Spam has turned 80, and a canned meat tribute is coming to a city near you (sort of)

Spam, the cheap canned meat created amid the Great Depression, has turned 80 and is celebrating in style.
The Mercury News in San Jose reports that Hormel Foods has launched a national tour honoring its pork-based product. It will be at the California State Fair from July 14 to 16 and at San Francisco Giants home games on Aug. 5 and 9.
The Minnesota-based Hormel introduced Spam on July 5, 1937, and found a big market in soldier rations in World War II. Lately, it has inspired a few fine chefs.
Stanislaus County is not a major producer of pork, canned or otherwise. Hormel canned chicken at a Turlock plant that closed in 2010.
