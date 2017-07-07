Cans of Spam pictured in 2008, when hard economic times sent consumers to low-cost foods. (AP Photo/ Toby Talbot)
Cans of Spam pictured in 2008, when hard economic times sent consumers to low-cost foods. (AP Photo/ Toby Talbot) Toby Talbot AP
Cans of Spam pictured in 2008, when hard economic times sent consumers to low-cost foods. (AP Photo/ Toby Talbot) Toby Talbot AP

News

July 07, 2017 9:24 PM

Spam has turned 80, and a canned meat tribute is coming to a city near you (sort of)

By John Holland

jholland@modbee.com

Spam, the cheap canned meat created amid the Great Depression, has turned 80 and is celebrating in style.

The Mercury News in San Jose reports that Hormel Foods has launched a national tour honoring its pork-based product. It will be at the California State Fair from July 14 to 16 and at San Francisco Giants home games on Aug. 5 and 9.

The Minnesota-based Hormel introduced Spam on July 5, 1937, and found a big market in soldier rations in World War II. Lately, it has inspired a few fine chefs.

Stanislaus County is not a major producer of pork, canned or otherwise. Hormel canned chicken at a Turlock plant that closed in 2010.

For the whole story, click here.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Two young children and mother safely evacuated from adjoining house fire

Two young children and mother safely evacuated from adjoining house fire 1:15

Two young children and mother safely evacuated from adjoining house fire
Turlock Gospel Mission to provide array of services for the homeless at year-round shelter 1:06

Turlock Gospel Mission to provide array of services for the homeless at year-round shelter
Modesto's Chris Murphy Describes Alleged Road Rage Attack 1:42

Modesto's Chris Murphy Describes Alleged Road Rage Attack

View More Video