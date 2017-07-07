Maurice Brown, 23, has been found in Oakland after Modesto police issued a missing notice this week.
Maurice Brown, 23, has been found in Oakland after Modesto police issued a missing notice this week. Modesto Police Department
Maurice Brown, 23, has been found in Oakland after Modesto police issued a missing notice this week. Modesto Police Department

News

July 07, 2017 8:32 PM

Missing autistic man found in Oakland

By Marijke Rowland

mrowland@modbee.com

The missing autistic man Modesto police were searching for has been found in Oakland.

On Thursday afternoon, Modesto police posted a missing notice for Maurice Brown, 23. He was last seen at the bus station at Ninth and I streets wearing a gray shirt, black/blue shorts and black shoes, police said.

Late Friday afternoon, Modesto police posted an update to its social media accounts saying Brown, who is autistic and nonverbal, had been located and thanked the public for its assistance and online shares.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Two young children and mother safely evacuated from adjoining house fire

Two young children and mother safely evacuated from adjoining house fire 1:15

Two young children and mother safely evacuated from adjoining house fire
Turlock Gospel Mission to provide array of services for the homeless at year-round shelter 1:06

Turlock Gospel Mission to provide array of services for the homeless at year-round shelter
Modesto's Chris Murphy Describes Alleged Road Rage Attack 1:42

Modesto's Chris Murphy Describes Alleged Road Rage Attack

View More Video