Missing autistic man found in Oakland

The missing autistic man Modesto police were searching for has been found in Oakland.
On Thursday afternoon, Modesto police posted a missing notice for Maurice Brown, 23. He was last seen at the bus station at Ninth and I streets wearing a gray shirt, black/blue shorts and black shoes, police said.
Late Friday afternoon, Modesto police posted an update to its social media accounts saying Brown, who is autistic and nonverbal, had been located and thanked the public for its assistance and online shares.
