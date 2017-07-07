Fire in front house on Garden Avenue threatened residents in rear house Burbank Paradise and Modesto Fire keep fire under control. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com
Fire in front house on Garden Avenue threatened residents in rear house Burbank Paradise and Modesto Fire keep fire under control. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

News

July 07, 2017 8:17 PM

Two young children and mother safely evacuated from adjoining house fire

By Marijke Rowland

mrowland@modbee.com

A mother and her two young children, including a 2-month-old infant, were safely evacuated from a fire in south Modesto on an adjoining property Friday evening.

At around 6 p.m., firefighters with the Burbank Paradise Fire District responded to a report of a structure fire on the 1100 block of Garden Avenue. When crews arrived they found flames coming from the back of the house with some smoke billowing from the front. Firefighters entered the house to fight the blaze, but were not immediately able to gain access to a separate home in the rear of the lot.

Chief Peter Golling said once the fire in the front house was under control, firefighters made their way to the back house where they successfully retrieved a mother and her two children, who were all unharmed.

Because of the heat, crews from nearby agencies were called to assist. No injuries were reported for occupants in either house. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Two young children and mother safely evacuated from adjoining house fire

View More Video