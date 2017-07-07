Dewz on Wheels? Sort of. Here’s what’s really going on in that big red Modesto truck

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:42 Modesto's Chris Murphy Describes Alleged Road Rage Attack Pause 1:16 Watch relentless rattlesnake swim to boat in Folsom Lake, attempt to get on board 1:59 18-year-old Carson Petersen gets a family after a long journey through foster care 1:16 Massive fire breaks out at Oakland construction site 0:39 Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit 0:16 This is what Sacramento fireworks show looked like from high above 5:06 Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 0:55 Fire chief, witness describe fire that destroyed Delhi business 1:24 Medicare patients who were under ‘observation’ are stung by big hospital bills 2:44 How Edwin Lopez went from homeless to a career in law enforcement Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Big Bites, No Crumbs Left food truck has its roots in Modesto's Dewz Restaurant, but the motoring enterprise is its own very separate business. The truck – celebrating its one-year birthday this month – is owned and run by Christine Aspesi, wife of Dewz co-owner Scott Aspesi, and Wilbert Gaxiola, a longtime server at the downtown Modesto restaurant. Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com

