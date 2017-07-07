News

July 07, 2017 2:42 PM

Around the Region (07/08/17)

MODESTO

What: American Red Cross Honors

When: July 12, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Doubletree by Hilton, 1150 9th St.

Info: The American Red Cross will honor community members and Red Cross volunteers from Stanislaus County who have performed extraordinary acts of courage and service. The event, “100 Years of Heroes” celebrates the centennial anniversary of the Red Cross in the Gold Country region of California. There is no charge for admission; however, reservations are required. Reservations may be made by visiting www.redcross.org/local/california/gold-country. Deadline for reservations is Sunday.

What: Compassionate Friends Meeting

When: Monday, 7 p.m.

Where: 2201 Morrill Road

Info: Compassionate Friends support group will be meeting for families whose children have died, at any age, from any cause. Bereaved parents, grandparents, and adult siblings are invited to attend. For more information call 209-622-6786 or email tcfmodestoriverbank@gmail.com.

LA GRANGE

What: Odd Fellows Breakfast

When: Sunday, 8 to 11 a.m.

Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.

Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge #65 invites the public to its second Sunday breakfast at the IOOF Hall. Cost is $6 adults, ages 7 to 12 are $3, and 6 and under are free. For more information call Chris at 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.

OAKDALE

What: Operation Chill

When: Through summer

Where: Anywhere in Oakdale

Info: Throughout summer, police officers will be dispensing well-deserved Slurpee justice to good kids in the City of Oakdale. The Oakdale Police Department is partnering with 7-Eleven to distribute free Slurpee drink coupons to children and youth through its popular Operation Chill community-service program, rewarding them for good deeds, constructive activities and acts of kindness.

TURLOCK

What: Salvation Army Purse Auction

When: July 6, 6 p.m.

Where: Salvation Army, 893 Lander Ave.

Info: The Salvation Army of Turlock will be hosting a Purse Auction with proceeds going to help fund programs for the public. Admission is $5 and salads and desserts will be served. Tickets are available by calling Beverly Spielman at 209-667-6091, ext 207 until July 4. Tickets will not be available at the door.

Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.

100 YEARS AGO: The Turner Hardware and Implement Co. announced it could make immediate delivery on the new Buick Model D35. The car was selling for $795 and was Buick’s new five-passenger touring car. The hardware store’s phone number was 5201.

