Watch relentless rattlesnake swim to boat in Folsom Lake, attempt to get on board

twitter email Anthony Baciocco posted this video on social media of a rattlesnake swimming up to his boat in Folsom Lake. At the end, the boaters have to gun it to get the snake off the back. Anthony Baciocco @baaaciocco

