Modesto native Jeremy Renner pays painful price for doing his own stunts

Actor Jeremy Renner likes to do his own movie stunts – we reported last week about his arm-on-fire experience filming “The House” – but today he’s sporting a pair of fractured arms after another stunt.
The Modesto native told reporters at a film festival in the Czech Republic that he fractured his right elbow and his left wrist while filming one of his latest movies, according to a story on the Variety website.
The actor posted a photo of himself sporting braces on both arms on his Instagram page.
While Renner declined to go into detail, stories on both the Variety site and that of The Hollywood Reporter said the accident happened as the Beyer High grad was working on the film “Tag,” a comedy for New Line Cinema shooting in Atlanta.
“I’m doing a job (‘Tag’) that isn’t really requiring a ton of stunts,” Renner told Variety. “It’s not an action movie; it’s a comedy. It just happens to have a few stunts in it. So I don’t have to beat a whole lot of people up or do anything crazy. So it won’t really affect my job. … It affects how I get dressed in the morning. I can’t tie my shoes, but outside of that and everything else, I can kind of get by.”
Renner was speaking during a Karlovy Vary film festival screening of “Wind River,” in which he plays a federal wildlife officer who helps in a murder investigation on a reservation, according to the reports. “Wind River” comes out Aug. 4.
The twice Oscar-nominated actor also will be in the upcoming “Avengers: Infinity War” and a new “Bourne” series film. He currently can be seen in “The House,” playing the villain in the Will Ferrell/Amy Poehler comedy.
