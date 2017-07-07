Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit

A German federal government social media page released video of the first time President Donald Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin met in person. The videos shows them shaking hands at the 2017 Hamburg summit on July 7. Note: no audio.
Firefighters battled a four-alarm blaze that enveloped a building under construction in Oakland, CA on July 7. Residents in the neighborhood were forced to evacuate. Part of the building collapsed onto the street. No injuries were reported.

President Trump and Russia's president, Vladimir V. Putin, have exchanged many compliments over the past year. We looked at the basis of the mutual respect between the two men who will meet for the first time this week.

A man and dog suffered non-life threatening injuries in a shooting in Planada on Thursday, according to the Merced County Sheriff's Office, July 6, 2017.