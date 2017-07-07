A German federal government social media page released video of the first time President Donald Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin met in person. The videos shows them shaking hands at the 2017 Hamburg summit on July 7. Note: no audio.
Bundesregierung via Storyful
More Videos
0:39
Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit
1:16
Watch relentless rattlesnake swim to boat in Folsom Lake, attempt to get on board
1:59
18-year-old Carson Petersen gets a family after a long journey through foster care
1:16
Massive fire breaks out at Oakland construction site
0:16
This is what Sacramento fireworks show looked like from high above
5:06
Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began
0:55
Fire chief, witness describe fire that destroyed Delhi business
1:24
Medicare patients who were under ‘observation’ are stung by big hospital bills
2:44
How Edwin Lopez went from homeless to a career in law enforcement
0:52
Three-vehicle crash on Yosemite Boulevard leaves one seriously injured
0:42
Man and dog shot in Planada
1:41
MPD monitors patrol cars for the presence of deadly gas
Firefighters battled a four-alarm blaze that enveloped a building under construction in Oakland, CA on July 7. Residents in the neighborhood were forced to evacuate. Part of the building collapsed onto the street. No injuries were reported.
President Trump and Russia's president, Vladimir V. Putin, have exchanged many compliments over the past year. We looked at the basis of the mutual respect between the two men who will meet for the first time this week.
In Roswell, GA, a concerned citizen noticed a dog suffering in a hot car and called 911. The first officer arrived in 18 seconds. Watch bodycam footage of the rescue and medical treatment of two dogs suffering from heat stroke.
President Donald Trump told a crowd in Warsaw, Poland on Thursday that Europe no longer faces the threat of communism but that the West is now battling new "dire threats." Trump said that the United States and its European allies have suffered frequent ac
Fresno police are looking for a suspect who stole a wallet that was left behind at Varsity Liquor on east Ashlan Avenue on July 3. The surveillance video shows a woman stealing a wallet, then denying she'd seen it when the victim returned to claim it. Anyone with information should call (559) 621-6434.