Fire damages business on Modesto’s McHenry Avenue, closes roadway

A fire early Friday morning caused minor damage to a golf cart business and forced the closure of a small portion of Modesto’s McHenry Avenue.
Crews were called to JJ’s Golf Carts at 532 McHenry Ave. at 1:11 a.m. on a report of a fire between the back of the main building and a small structure behind it, according to Battalion Chief Jesse Nicasio of the Modesto Fire Department.
When crews arrived, they found cardboard and tires on fire, and flames had extended to the overhang of the business with flames beginning to burn through the rear doors.
Crews kept the flames from entering the business. The fire was contained within 25 minutes, and damage was estimated at $40,000.
“I’m so happy (firefighters) caught it and were able to take it down,” said Felipe Barajas, who owns the business. “I’m so lucky it didn’t go inside.”
Barajas didn’t know how the fire started. He was told by a neighbor, who called to report the fire, that there was a loud noise, then flames.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Nicasio said.
