85-year-old woman missing in Groveland is found safe

An 85-year-old Groveland woman and her dog reported missing on Wednesday afternoon were found safe on Thursday, authorities told mymotherlode.com.
Carol Morgan and her dog GiGi were reported missing after Morgan’s husband returned home to their home on Tip Top Court at about 5 p.m. He had lasts seen her that morning at 11 a.m.
Search crews scoured the area that night and all day Thursday before the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department received a call from a resident who said they saw a woman and dog matching that description in the area of the 12000 block Mueller Drive.
It turned out to be Morgan and Gigi.
