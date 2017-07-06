Fire destroys Delhi tire shop; 40 firefighters on scene help keep it from spreading

Firefighters were working hours to put out a large fire that gutted a tire shop and led to a shelter-in-place order in Delhi Thursday night.
Cal Fire-Merced County received a report of a structure fire just after 7 p.m. in the 9700 block of Stephens Street, Battalion Chief Jeremy Rahn said.
When fire engines arrived, the fire fully engulfed the building housing Ayala’s Tires and Mufflers, along with two vehicles, Rahn said.
A total of 40 firefighters, four engines, two water tenders and two rescues from the Merced County Fire Department.
The Livingston and Turlock fire departments also responded with ladder trucks.
“The fire is contained to the building area,” Rahn said, adding that there were no injuries. “The cause is under investigation, and we will be here for numerous hours.”
Stephens Street was blocked from traffic, and the Merced County Sheriff’s Office briefly issued a shelter-in-place order due to the low hanging smoke from the fire, Rahn said.
Dozens of Delhi residents looked on as firefighters hammered the building with water with a ladder truck.
Luckily, the fire didn’t spread to the neighboring Delhi Gas & Food Mart, according to gas station owner Tushar Chanana.
“It was on the front side and it was creeping up to the back, which was kind of a concern because obviously ... if it came to the pumps, that would cause a whole other problem,” Chanana said.
Chanana said he talked with the tire shop owners, saying they were doing fine amid the circumstances.
“It’s sad man,” Chanana said. “You don’t want to see that happen to anyone’s business.”
