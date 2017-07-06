Mary Grogan Community Park in Modesto will be shut down because of high temperatures forecast for the region.
July 06, 2017 3:02 PM

Heading to Modesto’s Mary Grogan soccer complex in the next few days? Not so fast.

By Pat Clark

The Mary E. Grogan Community Park Soccer Complex is getting kicked around a bit by the valley’s summer heat, which has forced the second closure at the east Modesto facility in as many months.

The soccer complex was shut down during the heat of the day – 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday – and will be closed completely on Friday, according to city Parks Planning and Development Manager Nathan Houx. That’s because Friday’s forecast calls for temperatures as high as 106 degrees in Modesto.

Houx said officials will evaluate on Friday when – or if – to open on Saturday and Sunday, based on the forecast. If it is expected to hit 105 over the weekend, the park will be shut down. “Right now, Saturday and Sunday are not (forecast to be) 105, but that could change,” said Houx, adding that officials want to make sure it’s safe for the public to use the complex. Limited hours could last through Monday or until temperatures drop below 100 degrees.

The Parks, Recreation and Neighborhoods department also shut down Grogan last month, when the valley faced its most brutal temperatures in years. The seven turf fields are about 60 to 70 degrees hotter than the air temperature because of recycled rubber pellets that help absorb shock, Parks and Recreation administrative analyst Marco Sepulveda told The Bee last month. A heat gun registered the on-field temperature at 180 degrees at 3 o’clock on June 19, he reported.

Houx said such moves will be the practice throughout the hotter months going forward, with high temperatures calling for closures or limited use. Summer, he added, is a slow time for the soccer fields.

The park normally is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends, 2 to 10 p.m. weekdays. For more information, call the city at 209-577-5344.

