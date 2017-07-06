Can you spot the Modesto locations in Macklemore’s new ‘Glorious’ video?

Macklemore made Modesto, and his nearly 100-year-old grandmother, the star of his new music video “Glorious.”

Released Thursday on YouTube, the video was filmed over a few days mid-June. He is shown making a surprise visit to his grandmother, Helen, who lives in Modesto and turns 100 this fall. They then spend the “day” driving around in a gold Cadillac convertible and visiting various locations around town and in the area.

His stops included Hy-Step Shoes, Runaround Sue’s bar, Boomers! Modesto, WinCo Foods, Foundation Tattoo, Second Chance Consignment & Costume Corner and Turlock Lake. Macklemore and his grandma also egged a house and had a visit from a male entertainer. For a full report on the video and reaction from the locations used in the shoot, stay tuned on www.modbee.com.