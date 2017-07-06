Hip-hop artist Macklemore and his grandmother, Helen, shown driving near the Modesto arch on I street in a still from his new music video "Glorious." The city of Modesto in California is the backdrop for the video, which shows Macklemore spending the day with his grandmother at various locations around town. It was shot over a few days over mid-June.
Can you spot the Modesto locations in Macklemore’s new ‘Glorious’ video?

By Marijke Rowland

Macklemore made Modesto, and his nearly 100-year-old grandmother, the star of his new music video “Glorious.”

Released Thursday on YouTube, the video was filmed over a few days mid-June. He is shown making a surprise visit to his grandmother, Helen, who lives in Modesto and turns 100 this fall. They then spend the “day” driving around in a gold Cadillac convertible and visiting various locations around town and in the area.

His stops included Hy-Step Shoes, Runaround Sue’s bar, Boomers! Modesto, WinCo Foods, Foundation Tattoo, Second Chance Consignment & Costume Corner and Turlock Lake. Macklemore and his grandma also egged a house and had a visit from a male entertainer. For a full report on the video and reaction from the locations used in the shoot, stay tuned on www.modbee.com.

