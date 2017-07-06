A fire near Creekside Golf Course in Modesto, California, burned about a half acre and threatened the golf course's fuel tanks and a storage facility on Wednesday, July 5, 2017. (Battalion Chief Kevin Wise/Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District


July 06, 2017 8:14 AM

Fire comes close to Modesto’s Creekside Golf Course

By Erin Tracy

etracy@modbee.com

A fire near Creekside Golf Course in Modesto burned about a half-acre and threatened the course's fuel tanks and a storage facility.

The fire broke out at about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday along Dry Creek behind the golf course, creating a large column of smoke that could be seen for miles, said Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District Chief Kevin Wise.

Five engines responded to the fire and extinguished it before it spread to the tanks and storage facility.

There was no immediate cause of the fire. It remains under investigation.

Erin Tracy: 209-578-2366, @ModestoBeeCrime

