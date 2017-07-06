Carol Morgan, 85, who suffers from dementia, has gone missing with her dog from their home on Tip Top Court in Groveland, California, on July 5, 2017.
July 06, 2017 8:09 AM

Tuolumne County authorities searching for 85-year-old woman who has gone missing

By Brian Clark

bclark@modbee.com

Authorities in Tuolumne County on Thursday morning were searching for an 85-year-old woman suffering from dementia who went missing in Groveland on Wednesday.

Carol Morgan, who is white, 5 feet, 5 inches tall weighing 140 pounds with white hair and hazel eyes, was last seen by her husband on Wednesday at 11 a.m., at their home at Tip Top Court, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department.

When he came home just before 5 p.m., his wife and their dachshund/beagle GiGi, were gone. It is believed she walked away from the home.

She was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and dark blue slacks. GiGi is 16 pounds and wears a pink collar.

Search and rescue teams searched through the night using area detective dogs and a ground team. Dense vegetation in the area is making the search difficult.

Anyone who might have seen Morgan or who knows anything about the case is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 209-533-5815.

Brian Clark: 209-578-2362, @BrianClarkMod

