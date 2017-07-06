Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsunstar.com
News

July 06, 2017 7:53 AM

She struck three cars when her children were in the car. Police say she was drunk.

By Brianna Calix

bcalix@mercedsunstar.com

A Merced woman may face multiple felonies after she got behind the wheel of a car while under the influence on Fourth of July with three child passengers and hit several other cars, injuring one person.

When Atwater police officers arrived at Santa Fe Drive and Wallace Road before 10 p.m., they found the driver of a gray Honda Civic, Lisa Ramos, 36, struck two parked cars and one moving vehicle, Atwater Police Chief Samuel Joseph said.

A passenger in one of the vehicles was hospitalized with minor injuries.

A traffic officer conducted multiple field sobriety tests on Ramos, who failed them all.

Ramos’ passengers in the car at the time of the collision were her three children, ages 12, 9 and 7, Joseph said. The children were sent home with their grandmother.

Ramos was briefly hospitalized before she could be booked into jail. Atwater police will recommend charges of felony DUI and child endangerment against Ramos to the Merced County District Attorney’s Office.

