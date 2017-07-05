Drone video shows large shark swimming in the surf near Oceano Dunes

Pismo Beach resident Jason Lee heard from his friend Ken Krall last week that one of their favorite kite boarding spots had some new visitors: three large sharks.

“It kind of spooked him,” Lee said.

The next day Lee, a Cal Poly graduate and the owner of Sky Pirate Drones and California Kite Boarding, decided to use one of his drones to check it out for himself.

When he arrived at the beach at the end of Pier Avenue in Oceano last Wednesday morning it didn’t take him long to spot two large sharks swimming close to shore.

Lee was able to shoot video hovering just above one the swimming sharks and posted it to his Instagram page later that day. Lee believes both of the sharks he saw are great whites about 8 to 10 feet in length.

Lee said he’s been back in the water since shooting the video but decided to head further south. He’s also tried to stay closer to shore.

“Not that it really matters,” Lee said, laughing.

