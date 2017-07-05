Modesto man’s finger blown off by illegal firework

A Modesto man’s finger was blown off by an illegal firework Tuesday night.

The Modesto Fire Department responded to the call in the 1300 block of Colorado Avenue just before 9 p.m., according to Captain Tim Graf.

The man had been holding the firework when it exploded in his hand, severing his right index finger, Graf said.

The finger was collected and the man was taken by ambulance to a Modesto hospital where he was expected to undergo surgery.

Graf did not know if doctors were able to reattach the man’s finger.