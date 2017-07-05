Around the Region (07/06/17)

MODESTO
What: American Red Cross Honors
When: July 12, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Doubletree by Hilton, 1150 9th St.
Info: The American Red Cross will honor community members and Red Cross volunteers from Stanislaus County who have performed extraordinary acts of courage and service. The event, “100 Years of Heroes” celebrates the centennial anniversary of the Red Cross in the Gold Country region of California. There is no charge for admission; however, reservations are required. Reservations may be made by visiting www.redcross.org/local/california/gold-country. Deadline for reservations is Sunday.
What: Stanislaus County Legal Professionals Association Membership Meeting
When: July 12, 6 p.m.
Where: The Olive Garden, 2200 Plaza Parkway
Info: Patrick Kolasinski, Esq., will discuss current immigration issues. Revervations are required by July 10. For more information or to reserve your seat, contact Janice Williams, 209-524-8844, ext. 223 or janicewilliams@feadoptions.org.
What: American Red Cross blood drive
When: Various Days
Where: Various locations
Info: The American Red Cross is seeking the public’s help in maintaining its blood supply. Visit the following locations: Friday, Modesto Blood Donation Center, 1900 W. Orangeburg Ave., 7:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Friday, Sonora Blood Donation Center, 850 Sanguinetti Rd.., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To find other locations and times, or for more information, download the American Red Cross blood donor app, go to www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
ARNOLD
What: Calaveras County Commission on Aging
When: Friday, 10 a.m.
Where: Ebbetts Pass Fire Station, 1037 Blagen Road
Info: The Calaveras County Commission on Aging will be meeting as part of its outreach program to acquaint seniors and other interested people in the County with its purpose and scope. The Commission acts in an advisory capacity to the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors about unmet needs of the senior population and other issues brought to their attention. For more information on the commission contact Rex Whisnand at 209-785-8166.
HUGHSON
What: Yokuts/Sierra Club Meeting
When: Friday, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Hughson Arboretum, 2490 Euclid Ave.
Info: The Yokuts/Sierra Club invites the public, members and friends to explores the Hughson Arboretum. Members and guest can explore the grounds with a trail guide and learn about the hundreds of plants that are grown there. It is suggested to bring your own chair, beverages and snacks; sharing is encouraged. The activity is free. For more information contact Elaine 209-300-4253.
50 YEARS AGO: The Del Puerto Hospital Board of Trustees in Patterson opened bidding for the expansion of the hospital from 25 to 46 beds by adding new wing. The hospital had $400,000 to spend on the 7,995 square foot addition.
