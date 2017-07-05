Man lying on dark Oakdale Road struck and killed by motorist

A man who appeared to be lying in the dark, rural roadway of Oakdale Road was hit and killed early Tuesday morning, California Highway Patrol reported.
The Merced County Coroner’s Division has not released the man’s identity pending notification of next of kin, Deputy Daryl Allen said.
The driver who hit the man, 50-year-old Richard Gauger of Winton, was headed westbound on Oakdale Road just east of Monte Vista Avenue. He stopped, immediately called 911 and stayed on scene during the investigation, CHP reported in a news release.
It’s unclear why the man was lying in the road, the news release said.
There were no indications that Gauger was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the collision, Zuniga said. It’s unknown if the victim was under the influence.
The incident remains under investigation.
Zuniga said it’s important for pedestrians walking near or on the roadway to be aware of their surroundings at all time and to increase your visibility by carrying a flashlight if possible.
At the same time, motorists must watch for people walking or cycling near the road and yield to all pedestrians in crosswalks, marked or unmarked.
“If involved in a collision with a pedestrian, do the right thing,” the news release said, “call for help and stay at the scene of the collision.”
Anyone with information about the victim’s identity or the collision can contact the Merced CHP Office at 209-385-2900.
Comments