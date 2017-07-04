Fireworks injure man in Modesto and bring fire calls on typical Fourth of July

A man suffered a serious hand injury from fireworks in west Modesto on Tuesday night, and police and fire personnel responded to numerous other calls about illegal devices.
The injury happened at about 9 p.m. at Colorado and Roselawn avenues, the Modesto Fire Department reported. The man’s condition and other details were not available.
Emergency workers spent the Fourth of July evening responding to a typical volume of illegal fireworks complaints, Battalion Chief Randy Anderson said. As of about 11 p.m., there were about 30 grass and other non-structure fires in the city and the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District, he said. A few reports of buildings catching fire were unfounded.
Most residents celebrated the holiday with the “safe-and-sane” fireworks that are allowed. They cannot use anything that explodes or shoots into the air. Despite the rules, numerous aerial fireworks were on display.
Modesto police cited several property owners under a new ordinance that holds them responsible for illegal fireworks used by renters. The department has been looking for violations since Saturday and had three two-officer teams working Tuesday night.
