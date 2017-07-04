The 143rd annual Fourth of July parade took to the streets of downtown Modesto on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Marty Bicek mbicek@modbee.com
The 143rd annual Fourth of July parade took to the streets of downtown Modesto on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Marty Bicek mbicek@modbee.com

July 04, 2017 3:17 PM

Flag-bearing parachutist floats in to open Modesto Fourth of July Parade

Patriotism was on full red, white and blue display in downtown Modesto on Tuesday morning as the city celebrated the Fourth of July with its annual parade. A parachutist opened the event in dramatic fashion, carrying a large American flag down through the air before landing on I Street. In memory of fallen Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Deputy Dennis Wallace, a huge flag was carried in the parade by family members and friends, along with several others related to law enforcement and fallen officers in the region. Flag-waving crowds turned out to watch the community groups, marchers and festively adorned vehicles along the route of the parade, held in Modesto since 1874 and sponsored this year by the Modesto Kiwanis Club.

