Flag-bearing parachutist floats in to open Modesto Fourth of July Parade

Family members and friends of fallen Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Dennis Wallace along with several others related to fallen law enforcement families in Stanislaus County hold tight an American flag during the start of the Fourth of July parade in Modesto, California, on July 4, 2017.
Marty Bicek
Rylann Glidewell, 5, watches the Fourth of July parade with her flag waving Tuesday July 4th 2017.
Members of the Boys Scouts Pack 14 work their way down 11th street at the Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2017, in Modesto, Calif.
A bird’s-eye view of one of the many participants in Modesto’s Fourth of July parade as it travels down 11th street on July 4, 2017.
Wally the Walnut waves to the crowd as he walks the parade route during the Fourth of July parade in Modesto, California, on July 4, 2017.
The American Legion post the colors during the start of the Fourth of July parade on Tuesday, July 4,2017, in Modesto, California.
Modesto City Council member Kristi Ah You waves to the crowd during the Fourth of July parade in 2017.
Families lined I Street sporting their red, white and blue in downtown Modesto on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department Explorers along with several others related to fallen law enforcement families hold tight an American Flag during the start of the Fourth of July parade in Modesto on July 4, 2017.
It was all red, white and blue for the floats during the Fourth of July parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in downtown Modesto, California.
A large group of family and friends gather in front of the McHenry Museum to watch the Fourth of July parade in downtown Modesto, California, on July 4, 2017.
The Stanislaus Farm Supply float travels down 11th Street at the Fourth of July parade in Modesto, California, on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.
Lo Lo the clown hands out stickers as he walks down I Street during the Fourth of July parade in Modesto, California, on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.
The Central Valley British Car Club works it's way down J Street during the Fourth of July parade in Modesto, California, on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.
Several classic cars traveled in the the 143rd Modesto 4th of July parade. Since 1874, the city of Modesto has celebrated the 4th of July with a parade through downtown. This year was no exception.
