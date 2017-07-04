Stanislaus Boys & Girls Clubs hopes to help bring Stockton club back to life

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Stanislaus has established a partnership with the Lodi Boys & Girls Club.
According to a news release, the partnership involves sharing a cooperative management for “their existing and future clubs. The partnership is expected to increase the number of members served by both organizations while providing more efficient and cost effective management, reducing overhead and enabling more resources to be expended at the club site level. Funds raised in their respective communities will be designated for local clubs.”
President and Chief Professional Officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Stanislaus County Lincoln D. Ellis said in the release, “This partnership is very exciting for both organizations because it will allow us to more effectively accomplish our shared mission of enabling all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Working together we can accomplish more by streamlining many of our processes for more efficiency and more effectiveness.”
The group hopes to re-establish a presence in Stockton, where it operated until losing its charter in 2013.
Former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva is alleged to have stolen hundreds of thousands of dollars meant for the club. Silva, who controlled the club’s accounts, faces charges of money laundering, embezzlement, grand theft and misappropriation of public funds.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Stanislaus County was launched in 2013 and reaches more than 1,200 young people with four sites in Modesto. Clubs provide a safe environment to learn and have fun while teaching leadership skills and providing vital information to help members make healthy decisions in all aspects of their lives. The Lodi Boys & Girls Club opened in 1963 and now serves over 650 members.
Comments