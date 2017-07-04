Stanislaus Boys & Girls Clubs hopes to help bring Stockton club back to life

Members of the Boys & Girls Clubs’ Brain Gain Summer Camp show their spirit. From left to right are-Israel Figueroa, 2. Heather Willey, 3. Cyrus Peters, 4. Salome Achury, 5. Shauna Huggins, 6. Dana Wedegaertner, 7. Diego Ramirez, 8. Caleb Dahms, 9. Brooklyn Vidal. Boys & Girls Clubs Boys And Girls Club