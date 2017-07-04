Around the Region (07/05/17)

MODESTO
What: Senior Day Dances
When: Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Info: Music by Bonnie and the Boys Out Back band. $5 entry fee at new banquet hall. Sandwiches and chips $5. Dances help to support the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County, the operator of the hall and conference center. For more information, call 209-343-6292.
What: American Red Cross blood drive
When: Various Days
Where: Various locations
Info: The American Red Cross is seeking the public’s help in maintaining its blood supply at the following times and locations: Thursday, Modesto Blood Donation Center, 1900 W. Orangeburg Ave., 11:15 to 5:30 p.m.; Thursday, Turlock Blood Donation Center, 655 E. Hawkeye Ave., 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. To find other locations and times, or for more information, download the American Red Cross blood donor app, go to www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
HUGHSON
What: Senior Nutrition Coupon Distribution
When: Friday, 4 to 6 p.m.
Where: Hughson Farmers Market, Hughson and Charles Ave.
Info: The Area Agency on Aging distributes senior farmers market nutrition program coupons at area farmers markets. To receive coupons, seniors must be 60 or older and have a limited income – $1,832 month per person or $2,470 month couples. The coupons will be given out on a first come, first served basis. They may only be used at a certified farmers market. Each booklet contains $20 worth of coupons. For more information contact the senior info line at 209-558-8698 or toll free at 800-510-2020.
OAKDALE
What: Holistic Life Institute Open House
When: Saturday, 2 to 5 p.m.
Where: Holistic Life Institute, 730 East F St.
Info: The Holistic Life Institute will host a Back to School Open House on Saturday. Guests will receive informational packets on fall classes, a discount voucher of 25 percent toward fall classes, a scholarship toward text books and class materials, refreshments and free mini neck and shoulder massages and/or a therapeutic foot reflexology session. For more information or to reserve a seat call 209-848-8382.
VALLECITO
What: Twisted Oak Concert Series
When: Saturday, 7 p.m.
Where: 4280 Red Hill Road at Hwy. 4
Info: The Twisted Oak Concert Series will feature the Pine Leaf Boys, a Louisiana Cajun band. Gates open at 7 p.m. for festival-seating style, first come, first served. Dinner will be offered for purchase, barbecue ribs with sides. Tickets are $30 for adults; $10 for children 12 and under. For more information or to purchase tickets call 209-736-9080 or visit https://www.twistedoak.com/plb
40 YEARS AGO: It was announced that Columbia State Historic Park had restored or recreated 23 buildings in its 30 year restoration from active gold rush town between 1850 and 1870, to quasi ghost town to state historic park. 600,000 visitors the previous year walked the wood-lined, and in some place dirt paths, streets. Tourists had spent $1 million in the park, making it one of the most popular attractions in Tuolumne County. At 19th century prices, the gold rush town of Columbia processed $87 million in gold from prospectors.
