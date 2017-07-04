Merced County man suffering from dementia found seven miles from his home

After 17 hours of searching, deputies found a missing man who has been diagnosed with dementia, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.
Abel Gullien, 74, was found at the Silva Dairy on Edminster Road in Stevinson, about seven miles from his home. He had last been seen at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday walking away from his home near Lander and Fourth avenues, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Guillen was found by the dairy staff, who contacted the Sheriff’s Office. After he was checked by medical personnel, he was reunited with his family, the Sheriff’s Office said.
