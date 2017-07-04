Able Guillen, 74, of Stevinson
Able Guillen, 74, of Stevinson Merced County Sheriff’s Office
Able Guillen, 74, of Stevinson Merced County Sheriff’s Office

News

July 04, 2017 9:44 AM

Merced County man suffering from dementia found seven miles from his home

By Thaddeus Miller

tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

After 17 hours of searching, deputies found a missing man who has been diagnosed with dementia, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Abel Gullien, 74, was found at the Silva Dairy on Edminster Road in Stevinson, about seven miles from his home. He had last been seen at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday walking away from his home near Lander and Fourth avenues, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Guillen was found by the dairy staff, who contacted the Sheriff’s Office. After he was checked by medical personnel, he was reunited with his family, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Stabbing in Modesto leaves one dead

Stabbing in Modesto leaves one dead 0:47

Stabbing in Modesto leaves one dead
Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later 0:44

Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later
Fireworks show lights up sky at Don Pedro Reservoir 0:55

Fireworks show lights up sky at Don Pedro Reservoir

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos