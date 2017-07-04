Health agency doesn't find cancer cluster in S Carolina city

Health officials in South Carolina say there doesn't appear to be a statistically unusual number of cancer cases in one city.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control reviewed cancer statistics near Mount Pleasant and found they don't support a cancer cluster.
DHEC spokesman Jeff Taillon told The Post and Courier of Charleston a meaningful cancer cluster has to meet scientific criteria such as a three-fold increase in the number of a particular kind of cancer.
Taillon says another sign are common threads among cases such as working in the same plant or living in the same neighborhood.
The cases have been reported in several communities in Mount Pleasant.
DHEC statistics show 18 childhood cancer cases in Charleston County in 2014, compared to a peak of 23 cases in 2004.
