Around the Region (07/04/17)

MODESTO
What: Stanislaus County Legal Professionals Association Membership Meeting
When: July 12, 6 p.m.
Where: The Olive Garden, 2200 Plaza Parkway
Info: Patrick Kolasinski, Esq., will discuss current immigration issues. Revervations are required by July 10. For more information or to reserve aseat, contact Janice Williams, 209-524-8844, ext. 223 or janicewilliams@feadoptions.org.
What: American Red Cross blood drive
When: Various Days
Where: Various locations
Info: The American Red Cross is seeking the public’s help in maintaining its blood supply. Visit the following locations: Wednesday, Modesto Blood Donation Center, 1900 W. Orangeburg Ave., 11:15 to 5:30 p.m.; Thursday, Turlock Blood Donation Center, 655 E. Haweye, 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. To find other locations and times, or for more information, download the American Red Cross blood donor app, go to www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
What: First Academy Summer Day Camp
When: Through Aug. 4
Where: First United Methodist Church, 850 16th St.
Info: The First United Methodist Church will be having its first academy summer day camp. The academy will be Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The academy is an educational program centered on spiritual, academic and physical development for ages Kindergarten through fifth grade. Registration is required. For more information contact the church at 209-522-9046, ext. 203 or visit www.firstumcmodesto.org.
DARDANELLE
What: Camp Jack Hazard
When: Through July 21
Where: Camp Jack Hazard, CA-108, 95364
Info: Camp Jack Hazard located in the heart of the Sierra Nevada Mountains will be celebrating its 93rd year serving the youth of the Central Valley and beyond. There are three camp categories with multiple sessions, excluding Rookies Camp, has one session fron July 1-4. Transportation is included in the camp registration fee which varies from $399-$720. Fun program activities includes archery, horseback riding, arts and crafts, ropes course, rock climbing, swimming and traditional campfires. First session starts June 24. Scholarships are available. For more information call 209-965-7254 or visit www.campjackhazard.org.
HUGHSON
What: Yokuts/Sierra Club Meeting
When: Friday, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Hughson Arboretum, 2490 Euclid Ave.
Info: The Yokuts/Sierra Club invites the public, members and friends to explores the Hughson Arboretum. Members and guest can explore the grounds with a trail guide and learn about the hundreds of plants that are grown there. It is suggested to bring your own chair, beverages and snacks; sharing is encouraged. The activity is free. For more information contact Elaine 209-300-4253.
OAKDALE
What: Operation Chill
When: Through summer
Where: Anywhere in Oakdale
Info: Throughout summer, police officers will be dispensing well-deserved Slurpee justice to good kids in the City of Oakdale. The Oakdale Police Department is partnering with 7-Eleven to distribute free Slurpee drink coupons to children and youth through its popular Operation Chill community-service program, rewarding them for good deeds, constructive activities and acts of kindness.
25 YEARS AGO: The Ripon Unified School District had to cut $60,000 in supplies and equipment, and borrow $92,000 from reserves to balance its $8.3 million budget for the 1992-93 school year. The withdrawal from the reserve account left the district with $650,000 in reserves, roughly one month’s wages and benefits. Distict Superintendent Joseph O’Leary said that the district was expecting enrollment numbers to be higher than the previous year, enough to generate new revenue funds to offset the $92,000 borrowed.
