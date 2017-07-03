News

July 03, 2017 10:23 AM

Stanislaus County birth announcements (6/26/17)

Bee Staff Reports

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

June 14

PHOMMASEN: Vilayphone and Bounprasong Vongamath, Stockton, girl

June 15

FRASER: Kassandra and Jonathan Diaz, Tracy, boy

JOHNSON: Jeannine, Lodi, boy

GARDNER: Kristy and Jeffrey, Modesto, girl

June 16

RAZO: Lupita and Willy, French Camp, boy

June 17

MARTINEZ: Leticia and Elvis Mendoza, Tracy, boy

CARDOZA: Tara and Stephen, Riverbank, boy

VIERRA: Francis and Hector Rodriguez, Patterson, boy

June 18

REBULTAN-KELLEY: Larissa and George Kelley, Stockton, boy

SHAEFER: Shannel and David, Manteca, boy

PIERCE: Stefanie and James, Tracy, girl

FARAHADIAN FAGHIBIGLO: Shooshan and Albert Yonan, Modesto, girl

BOWDEN: Holly and Bennie Aguilera, Modesto, boy

June 19

TAFOYA: Daisy and Craig Tangney, Manteca, boy

June 20

ROGERS: Lacey and Christopher, Lathrop, girl

NGUYEN: Anh and Cuong, Stockton, boy

FORD: Alyce and Michael, Turlock, girl

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

June 14

LAND: Kimberly, Livingston, boy

BRANHAM: Kendra and Raul Vasquez, Turlock, boy

June 15

HOLGUIN: Misty, Turlock, boy

June 16

TOLENTINO: Erendira and Hugo, Ceres, boy

GALINDO: Mariela, Delhi, boy

JASWAL: Preeti and Siavash, Bahri, Livingston, boy

ZAPIEN: Reynalda, Turlock, boy

MORALES: Oralia and Willy, Turlock, girl

June 18

PARRA: Manuela, Delhi, boy

SEWARD: Lauren and Christopher, Hilmar, girl

June 19

AVILLA: Shelby and Trenton, Denair, girl

GONZALEZ: Mirelia and Javier, Turlock, boy

MONIZ: Ariana, Los Banos, girl

June 20

LOPEZ: Kristal, Modesto, girl

LADD: Madison Star, Modesto, boy

June 21

MAST: Lynnea and Stephen, Denair, girl

