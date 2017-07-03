Stanislaus County birth announcements (6/26/17)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
June 14
PHOMMASEN: Vilayphone and Bounprasong Vongamath, Stockton, girl
June 15
FRASER: Kassandra and Jonathan Diaz, Tracy, boy
JOHNSON: Jeannine, Lodi, boy
GARDNER: Kristy and Jeffrey, Modesto, girl
June 16
RAZO: Lupita and Willy, French Camp, boy
June 17
MARTINEZ: Leticia and Elvis Mendoza, Tracy, boy
CARDOZA: Tara and Stephen, Riverbank, boy
VIERRA: Francis and Hector Rodriguez, Patterson, boy
June 18
REBULTAN-KELLEY: Larissa and George Kelley, Stockton, boy
SHAEFER: Shannel and David, Manteca, boy
PIERCE: Stefanie and James, Tracy, girl
FARAHADIAN FAGHIBIGLO: Shooshan and Albert Yonan, Modesto, girl
BOWDEN: Holly and Bennie Aguilera, Modesto, boy
June 19
TAFOYA: Daisy and Craig Tangney, Manteca, boy
June 20
ROGERS: Lacey and Christopher, Lathrop, girl
NGUYEN: Anh and Cuong, Stockton, boy
FORD: Alyce and Michael, Turlock, girl
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
June 14
LAND: Kimberly, Livingston, boy
BRANHAM: Kendra and Raul Vasquez, Turlock, boy
June 15
HOLGUIN: Misty, Turlock, boy
June 16
TOLENTINO: Erendira and Hugo, Ceres, boy
GALINDO: Mariela, Delhi, boy
JASWAL: Preeti and Siavash, Bahri, Livingston, boy
ZAPIEN: Reynalda, Turlock, boy
MORALES: Oralia and Willy, Turlock, girl
June 18
PARRA: Manuela, Delhi, boy
SEWARD: Lauren and Christopher, Hilmar, girl
June 19
AVILLA: Shelby and Trenton, Denair, girl
GONZALEZ: Mirelia and Javier, Turlock, boy
MONIZ: Ariana, Los Banos, girl
June 20
LOPEZ: Kristal, Modesto, girl
LADD: Madison Star, Modesto, boy
June 21
MAST: Lynnea and Stephen, Denair, girl
Comments