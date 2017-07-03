News

July 03, 2017 10:22 AM

Stanislaus County birth announcements (7/3/17)

Bee Staff Reports

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

June 21

JOHNSON: Jasmin and Micah, Stockton, boy

June 22

QUILANTANG: Dezarae and Joseph, Stockton, girl

WILLIAMS: Amy and Theodore Torres, Jr., Atwater, girl

HERNANDEZ: Rebecca and Guillermo Duarte, Stockton, boy

June 24

ANDREWS: Jennifer and Roland, Modesto, boy

June 25

CRUZ: Melissa and Daniel Garcia, Stockton, girl

MARTINEZ-DIMAS: Mariela and Elmer Quinteros, Manteca, boy

REDFORD: Jennifer and William, Riverbank, girl

June 26

FRANKLIN: Nicole and Frank Segura, Tracy, girl

LITTLE: Teia and Earnest, Stockton, girl

June 27

HEENAN: Jessica and Justin Corsaro, Waterford, girl

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

June 22

HERNANDEZ: Yajayra and Jesus, Stevinson, girl

KOEHMSTEDT: Lisa and Brian, Turlock, boy

GONZALEZ: Marisol and Samuel Mascorro, Delhi, girl

June 23

ZUNIGA: Raquel, Turlock, boy

RODRIGUEZ: Erika, Livingston, boy

RUIZ: Janeth, Sanchez, boy

HERNANDEZ: Yesenia and Jose, Merced, girl

June 24

JOHNSON: Sarah, Turlock, boy

RUIZ: Gloria and Jose, Hughson, girl

June 25

STOWE: Whitney, Turlock, girl

GUTIERREZ: Karen, Atwater, girl

CHAVEZ: Elsie and Raul Acuna, Delhi, girl

PULIDO: Janel and Jorge, Ballico, boy

June 26

MELO: Andrea, Hilmar, boy

CORDOVA: Fabiola and Gustavo, Delhi, girl

ECK: Kaylee and Nathan, Le Grand, boy

HERNANDEZ-BARRA: Arlette, Ripon, boy

SANCHEZ-HIDALGO: Noemi, Atwater, girl

HERRERA: Alejandra and Francisco, Delhi, boy

June 27

MARTINEZ: Ana and Juan Zepeda, Stevinson, boy

VARGAS: Maria and Armando Arroyo, Atwater, boy

ORTEGA: Janely, Delhi, boy

HERMOSILLO: Julia, Keyes, boy

LAKE: Jaycee, Crows Landing, girl

RODRIGUEZ: Maria, Patterson, girl

June 28

SOUZA: Laura, Turlock, boy

