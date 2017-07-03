Stanislaus County birth announcements (7/3/17)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
June 21
JOHNSON: Jasmin and Micah, Stockton, boy
June 22
QUILANTANG: Dezarae and Joseph, Stockton, girl
WILLIAMS: Amy and Theodore Torres, Jr., Atwater, girl
HERNANDEZ: Rebecca and Guillermo Duarte, Stockton, boy
June 24
ANDREWS: Jennifer and Roland, Modesto, boy
June 25
CRUZ: Melissa and Daniel Garcia, Stockton, girl
MARTINEZ-DIMAS: Mariela and Elmer Quinteros, Manteca, boy
REDFORD: Jennifer and William, Riverbank, girl
June 26
FRANKLIN: Nicole and Frank Segura, Tracy, girl
LITTLE: Teia and Earnest, Stockton, girl
June 27
HEENAN: Jessica and Justin Corsaro, Waterford, girl
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
June 22
HERNANDEZ: Yajayra and Jesus, Stevinson, girl
KOEHMSTEDT: Lisa and Brian, Turlock, boy
GONZALEZ: Marisol and Samuel Mascorro, Delhi, girl
June 23
ZUNIGA: Raquel, Turlock, boy
RODRIGUEZ: Erika, Livingston, boy
RUIZ: Janeth, Sanchez, boy
HERNANDEZ: Yesenia and Jose, Merced, girl
June 24
JOHNSON: Sarah, Turlock, boy
RUIZ: Gloria and Jose, Hughson, girl
June 25
STOWE: Whitney, Turlock, girl
GUTIERREZ: Karen, Atwater, girl
CHAVEZ: Elsie and Raul Acuna, Delhi, girl
PULIDO: Janel and Jorge, Ballico, boy
June 26
MELO: Andrea, Hilmar, boy
CORDOVA: Fabiola and Gustavo, Delhi, girl
ECK: Kaylee and Nathan, Le Grand, boy
HERNANDEZ-BARRA: Arlette, Ripon, boy
SANCHEZ-HIDALGO: Noemi, Atwater, girl
HERRERA: Alejandra and Francisco, Delhi, boy
June 27
MARTINEZ: Ana and Juan Zepeda, Stevinson, boy
VARGAS: Maria and Armando Arroyo, Atwater, boy
ORTEGA: Janely, Delhi, boy
HERMOSILLO: Julia, Keyes, boy
LAKE: Jaycee, Crows Landing, girl
RODRIGUEZ: Maria, Patterson, girl
June 28
SOUZA: Laura, Turlock, boy
