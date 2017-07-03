Within minutes, gunmen rob 5 Visalia seniors in 2 separate crimes

Five senior citizens were robbed Sunday in two separate robberies just minutes apart, Visalia police reported. The robberies appear to be related.
The first crime took place in the 500 block of North Floral Street. Three seniors were getting out of a car about 1:03 p.m. when two men took cash from them and fled.
The second occurred about 1:18 p.m. in the 4600 block of West Cypress Avenue, where two seniors in separate cars were robbed by an armed man who approached on foot. The first female victim told the bandit she did not have cash. The robber then ripped a purse from the arm of the second and ran.
Anyone with information about the crimes should call police at (559) 734-8116.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
Comments