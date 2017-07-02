Health officials wary as wet spring leads to mosquitoes

FILE - In this April 18, 2017, file photo, an employee of All Habitat Services LLC, of Branford, Conn., scoops out water from a rain pool in a flooded swam at Eisenhower Park in Milford, Conn., looking for mosquito larvae and pupae before a press conference at the park by the Milford Health Department discussing its mosquito control program. The Northeast Regional Climate Center at Cornell University reports that it was the fourth-wettest spring on record from West Virginia to Maine., raising concerns about a corresponding spike in mosquito-borne illnesses. New Haven Register via AP, File Peter Hvizdak