The Stanislaus Animal Services Agency held its first Kitten Palooza today (07-02-17) at Petco in Turlock, Calif. Sixty kittens were up for adoption and twenty found homes. Video By: Marty Bicek / mbicek@modbee.com jlee@modbee.com

