Around the Region (07/03/17)

MODESTO
What: Senior day dances
When: Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Info: Come out and listen/dance to the warm sounds of Bonnie and the Boys Out Back band. $5 entry fee. See the new banquet hall and enjoy a sandwich and chips for only $5. These dances help to support the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County, the operator of the hall and conference center. For more information, call: 209-343-6292.
What: American Red Cross blood drive
When: Various days
Where: Various locations
Info: The American Red Cross is seeking the public’s help in maintaining its blood supply. Donors can go Tuesday to the Modesto Blood Donation Center, 1900 W. Orangeburg Ave., 7:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find other locations and times, or for more information, download the American Red Cross blood donor app, go to www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
OAKDALE
What: The Holistic Life Institute Open House
When: Saturday, 2 to 5 p.m.
Where: Holistic Life Institute, 730 East F St.
Info: The Holistic Life Institute will be hosting a Back to School Open House on Saturday. Guests will receive informational packets on fall classes, a discount voucher of 25 percent toward fall classes, a scholarship toward textbooks and class materials, refreshments and free mini neck and shoulder massages and/or a therapeutic foot reflexology session. For more information or reserve a seat, call the institute at 209-848-8382.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club meeting
When: Monday, 1:30 p.m.
Where: Applebee’s Restaurant, 2501 Fulkerth Road
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for both men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet new friends who understand what suddenly being alone really means. For the month of July, the group meets at Applebee’s Restaurant in Turlock every Monday at 1:30 p.m. for a no-host lunch. For more information, contact Darlene 209-668-6792.
What: Salvation Army Purse Auction
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: Salvation Army, 893 Lander Ave.
Info: The Salvation Army of Turlock will be hosting a Purse Auction with proceeds going to help fund programs for the public. Admission is $5 and salads and desserts will be served. Tickets are available by calling Beverly Spielman at 209-667-6091, ext 207, until July 4. Tickets will not be available at the door.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Twain Harte’s Fourth of July Celebration
When: Tuesday, 10 a.m.
Where: Cal Fire Station, 22978 Meadow Lane
Info: The town of Twain Harte invites the public to its Fourth of July celebration sponsored by the Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce. The parade will start at 11 a.m.; floats check in at 10 a.m. in front of the Cal Fire station. The Twain Harte Rotary BBQ booth, a bounce house on Cedar Road and more. For more information and a parade entry form, contact the chamber at 209-586-4482 or info@twainhartecc.com.
